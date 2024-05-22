IN PICTURES: Quirky gift shop’s second store is NOW OPEN in this Northampton shopping centre

Lindsey Scott-Walker established Feather Robins Gifts in Kent Road in September 2022, in the hope of becoming a one stop shop for all customers’ gifting needs.

Lindsey previously told the Chronicle & Echo that she hopes opening a new site will increase the footfall both in Weston Favell and Duston.

With an empty jewellers unit in the lower mall of the shopping centre, which is a similar size to the Duston shop and Lindsey liked the frontage, the move made perfect sense.

You can now find Feather Robins Gifts downstairs next to the sweet shop, WHSmith and the fish and chip shop, and it makes a happy addition as yet another independent business.

Five new team members have recently joined Lindsey and her bulldog companion Humphrey, who is an important part of Feather Robins and attracts his own visitors.

The shop is now open from 9.30am until 5pm from Tuesdays to Saturdays and from 10.30am until 3.30pm on Sundays. Both stores will remain closed on Mondays.

Lindsey encourages customers to come and see the quirky and colourful items at “great price points” for themselves, in both St Crispin Retail Village and Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

Take a look at these 16 photos of the exciting opening of Feather Robins Gifts in Weston Favell Shopping Centre…

1 . Feather Robins Gifts opened its doors in Weston Favell Shopping Centre on Tuesday (May 21) A year and eight months on from establishing the brand, which hoped to become the one stop shop for all customers’ gifting needs, Lindsey Scott-Walker decided now was the right time to open a second store. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

