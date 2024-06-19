In pictures: Popular Northampton pubs packed out with football fans for England's first game of Euro 2024

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 19th Jun 2024, 13:50 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 14:02 BST
Football fans flocked to popular pubs in Northampton to watch England open their Euro 2024 campaign with a win.

Dozens of revellers were pictured watching on at The Barratts and The Black Prince as The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 – 0 in their opening group game.

Fans went wild in the 13th minute of the game when superstar Jude Bellingham fired England in front.

Their next game is against Denmark on Thursday (June 20) at 5pm, which will surely see many employees finishing work early and heading to pubs again.

Gareth Southgate’s men then round off their group on Tuesday June 25 in Cologne against Slovenia, kicking off at 8pm.

If England finish first in their group, they will play a round of 16 tie on Sunday June 30 at 5pm.

The final of Euro 2024 will take place on Sunday, July 14 at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Pubs across Northampton can send their Euro 2024 fan pictures to [email protected] to be featured in future galleries.

Football fans flocked to The Barratts to watch The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 - 0

1. England vs Serbia at Euro 2024

Football fans flocked to The Barratts to watch The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 - 0 Photo: The Barratts

Football fans flocked to The Barratts to watch The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 - 0

2. England vs Serbia at Euro 2024

Football fans flocked to The Barratts to watch The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 - 0 Photo: The Barratts

Football fans flocked to The Barratts to watch The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 - 0

3. England vs Serbia at Euro 2024

Football fans flocked to The Barratts to watch The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 - 0 Photo: The Barratts

Football fans flocked to The Barratts to watch The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 - 0

4. England vs Serbia at Euro 2024

Football fans flocked to The Barratts to watch The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 - 0 Photo: The Barratts

