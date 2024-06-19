In pictures: Popular Northampton pubs packed out with football fans for England's first game of Euro 2024

Dozens of revellers were pictured watching on at The Barratts and The Black Prince as The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 – 0 in their opening group game.

Fans went wild in the 13th minute of the game when superstar Jude Bellingham fired England in front.

Their next game is against Denmark on Thursday (June 20) at 5pm, which will surely see many employees finishing work early and heading to pubs again.

Gareth Southgate’s men then round off their group on Tuesday June 25 in Cologne against Slovenia, kicking off at 8pm.

If England finish first in their group, they will play a round of 16 tie on Sunday June 30 at 5pm.

The final of Euro 2024 will take place on Sunday, July 14 at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Pubs across Northampton can send their Euro 2024 fan pictures to [email protected] to be featured in future galleries.

1 . England vs Serbia at Euro 2024 Football fans flocked to The Barratts to watch The Three Lions beat Serbia 1 - 0 Photo: The Barratts Photo Sales

