IN PICTURES: ‘Phenomenal’ response to the opening of two gourmet fast food venues in Northampton

There was a “phenomenal” response to the opening of two gourmet fast food venues in Northampton at the tail-end of last week, which offer “mouth-watering” burgers and chicken products.

Friends and business partners Jabran Mehmood and Jahangir Alom are the owners of both businesses, which opened next to one another in Wilks Walk, Grange Park last Friday (March 1).

Zizou Express was the first of their two businesses to open in 2019, with its first store in Wellingborough. It specialises in gourmet burgers and desserts and already has stores in Northampton, Daventry and Kettering too.

Zingers, which opened three years later in 2022, specialises in fried and grilled chicken and has two existing stores – in Daventry and Rushden.

They hope the convenience of both branches next door to each other in Grange Park will prove popular among new and existing customers.

The opening followed eight months of refurbishment, in which time the team split one big unit to house them both.

Jabran described the “absolutely hectic” opening weekend, with 500 orders each day between the two stores.

“The response has been phenomenal, we’ve had non-stop queues all weekend,” he said. “So far the feedback has been really positive and the people of Grange Park have welcomed us with open arms.”

The main hope is to relieve pressure from Zizou Express’ flagship store in Wellingborough Road, which already delivered to five Northampton postcodes.

“We can reach more customers in Northampton, in Hackleton, Roade village, Collingtree and the far bits of Grange Park,” Jabran told the Chronicle & Echo.

They wanted both branches to be as accessible as possible and following the opening, they now deliver to every area across the county.

Both Grange Park venues offer eat in, collection and delivery options. They are now open six days a week, excluding Tuesday, from 12pm until 11pm.

Take a look at these 10 pictures from the opening of two gourmet fast food venues in Northampton…

