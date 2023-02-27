Everyone was invited to attend and show their continued support for Ukraine

A peaceful march and memorial took place in Northampton on Sunday (February 26), to commemorate the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Northampton’s Ukrainian community gathered at 1pm outside of All Saints Church, after a service.

They then did a peaceful march through the town centre and Abington Street to The Old Savoy, where a memorial took place.

Michael Prokopiuk, a Ukrainian who has lived in Northampton for more than 70 years, expected hundreds of the Ukrainian community to gather – which they did.

He said: “Before the invasion, there were hardly any Ukrainians in the town, just the older generation from Ukraine who have resided here since the Second World War.

“This past year has felt like history repeating itself.”

The last event held by the town’s Ukrainian community was to mark the country’s Independence Day, which took place at Delapre Abbey on August 24 last year.

The memorial to mark the first anniversary of the invasion shared the same solemn atmosphere as the Independence Day event – where prayers were said and the national anthem was performed.

Take a look through some pictures from the memorial.

Peaceful march and memorial to mark one year on Hundreds attended to commemorate one year since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

