IN PICTURES: Pamper morning for those battling cancer saw ‘laughter and a few tears’ at Northampton salon

A free pamper morning for those battling cancer brought “laughter and a few tears” to the generous Northampton salon that has hosted this event on a number of occasions.

Beauty Withinn, in Harlestone Road, has worked in collaboration with cancer charity The Lewis Foundation since the end of 2022.

The salon shut its doors for three hours to welcome adult cancer patients for some much-needed TLC on February 7.

The treatments were available to any adult diagnosed with cancer and it was held in line with World Cancer Day, which was days earlier on February 4.

The hope was to support the important work done in raising awareness of the disease, while helping to pamper those who have received a diagnosis and to help them feel more confident in themselves.

Natalie Faulkner, who has owned the Beauty Withinn salon for the past 15 years, said: “Every moment was a testament to the strength and resilience of those facing this challenging journey.

“It was a beautiful gathering, filled with pampering, laughter and a few tears.

“Let’s remember that even the smallest gestures can make a big difference. Together, we can spread love, support, and kindness to those who need it most.”

The salon owner said it was “an absolute delight” to look after the women who attended, who enjoyed gel nail treatments, makeup application and getting their hair done – and they even tried out eyebrow transfer tattoos.

“In seconds, it can make a difference,” Natalie added. “We spread love and light to those fighting against cancer.”

The salon is also currently holding a raffle, with all proceeds to be donated to the “incredible work” of The Lewis Foundation.

Natalie, who praised the charity for providing free gift packs to adult cancer patients in hospital, said: “Their dedication to bringing comfort and joy to cancer patients is truly inspiring.”

The team wanted to issue a special thank you to Jason from The Coffee Press, for the generous donation of delicious cakes to the pamper morning.

Take a look at these seven pictures from the pamper morning, hosted at the Beauty Withinn Salon…

