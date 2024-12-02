In pictures: Northamptonshire heroes celebrated at Community Foundation awards 2024

Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s 2024 awards ceremony was held at the Royal theatre on Thursday (November 28).
The awards acknowledged and celebrated the work of more than 40 charities and volunteer-led organisations, alongside individuals who provide vital support to members of their community.
The evening saw a number of speakers, as well as a number of deserving individuals and organisations honoured by award wins.
During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation awarded £2.97 million in grants to charities, community organisations and volunteer-led groups across all four corners of the county.
Take a look at the pictures below taken at the Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s awards night, including the full list of winners.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.