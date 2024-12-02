In pictures: Northamptonshire heroes celebrated at Community Foundation awards 2024

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 15:23 BST
Dozens of Northamptonshire heroes were celebrated at the Community Foundation’s annual awards last week.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s 2024 awards ceremony was held at the Royal theatre on Thursday (November 28).

The awards acknowledged and celebrated the work of more than 40 charities and volunteer-led organisations, alongside individuals who provide vital support to members of their community.

The evening saw a number of speakers, as well as a number of deserving individuals and organisations honoured by award wins.

During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation awarded £2.97 million in grants to charities, community organisations and volunteer-led groups across all four corners of the county.

Take a look at the pictures below taken at the Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s awards night, including the full list of winners.

All the winners at Northamptonshire Community Foundation's annual awards.

1. Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards 2024

All the winners at Northamptonshire Community Foundation's annual awards. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

High Sheriff’s Initiative Award winner: Basketball Northants

2. Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards 2024

High Sheriff’s Initiative Award winner: Basketball Northants Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Lady Juliet Townsend Award for Volunteering winner: Alan Mason.

3. Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards 2024

Lady Juliet Townsend Award for Volunteering winner: Alan Mason. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Happy & Healthy Communities Award winner: Dementia Sings Out.

4. Northamptonshire Community Foundation awards 2024

Happy & Healthy Communities Award winner: Dementia Sings Out. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

