News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Northamptonshire Community Foundation Awards, 2022

IN PICTURES: Northamptonshire Community Awards 2022 celebrate the people making a difference to your community

Gala awards event at the Derngate to celebrate unsung heroes

By Katie Wheatley
3 hours ago

Community groups, charities and social enterprises from across the county were celebrated for their hard work at the 2022 Northamptonshire Community Foundation (NCF) Awards.

A full list of the winners is on the link below, but here are is a collection of photographs from the event, taken by photographer Kirsty Edmonds.

Undefined: readMore

1. Northamptonshire Community Foundation Awards, 2022

Northamptonshire Community Foundation Awards, 2022

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

2. Northamptonshire Community Foundation Awards, 2022

Northamptonshire Community Foundation Awards, 2022

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

3. Northamptonshire Community Foundation Awards, 2022

Northamptonshire Community Foundation Awards, 2022

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

4. Northamptonshire Community Foundation Awards, 2022

Northamptonshire Community Foundation Awards, 2022

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Community groupsDerngateNorthamptonshire Community Foundation