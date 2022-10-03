In pictures: Northampton's 'Enough is Enough Don't Pay' protest against rising costs

A nationwide protest took place on Saturday (October 1) against rising costs and growing economic issues, including in Northampton.

Protestors met in Market Square at 1pm for the ‘National Day Of Action: Enough Is Enough Don't Pay’ in Northampton to march against rising energy bills, inflation, growing economic issues and more. There was also a “symbolic” bill burning.

Similar shows of activism took places in other towns and cities across the country.

Thousands across the country taking part were demanding more support from the Government for those who are struggling.

The national group – along with local supporters – have pledged to withhold payment if energy bills are brought down to an “affordable level”.

According to the Don’t Pay UK website, nearly 200,000 people have pledged “to strike” if the number reaches one million.

Below are photographs taken during the protest in Northampton.

1. National Day Of Action: Enough Is Enough Don't Pay protest in Northampton Protestors gathered in Market Square on Saturday (October 1) to demonstrate against the rising energy prices and cost of living crisis. There was also a symbolic bill burning. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

