In pictures: Northampton's Cobblers Brickshow where everything gets a new look in Lego

Over the weekend, Lego fans came out in force to see renditions of famous characters, dioramas and even buildings as Northampton’s third Cobbler’s Brickshow got underway.

With appearances from famous faces like Star Wars’ R2-D2 (ranging from big and brilliant detail to little and loveable), to mock-ups of farmland, stadiums, raptors and even Northampton’s own Vue Cinema, there were no shortage of quirky kits to look at.

Taking place on the site of Caroline Chisholm School, visitors had a bright sunny day to usher in hours of taking a big look at a little world.

Visitors had no shortage of things to see, as amazing Lego displays from the UK's best amateur builders and traders were put out “with everything to suit your Lego needs”.

Take a look at all the different builds that this year’s Cobblers Brickshow brought into the fray with the pictures below.

1. Cobblers Brickshow: A look into a little Lego world In the third Cobblers Brickshow, the UK's best amateur Lego builders went all out to show Northampton what they've got. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

