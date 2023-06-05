Take a look inside this great addition to the town

A popular Northampton salon has now opened its brand new third location, following a stunning refurbishment.

Divine Nails & Beauty Studio held an opening for the new salon in Latchet Lane, Upton on Friday (June 2).

This is in addition to their two other Abington locations – their nail studio located at 235 Birchfield Road East and their beauty studio at 176 Birchfield Road.

The business was founded in 2010 when the first salon opened, followed by the second eight years later.

Mai To, owner of Divine Nails & Beauty Studio, says she saw the Upton development first being built a decade ago and set her sights on opening a salon there one day.

“We saw the opportunity and went for it,” said Mai, who took on the property in 2019 and faced many delays with the pandemic but persevered.

Following the pandemic, the opening took nine months to turn around and the owner said: “It’s a massive relief and I’m really happy.

“I’m excited to see what this journey brings, with meeting new clients and bringing a different vibe to the whole of Northampton.

“This site is more relaxing, comfortable and warm, where our other two salons are brighter and more modern.”

The Upton team now provide nail, lash and waxing treatments and Mai is soon to begin offering courses under her new academy.

During the pandemic, she worked hard to get her qualifications to be able to teach up-and-coming beauticians.

Mai is proud that she will soon be offering courses in nails, makeup and semi-permanent procedures, including eyeliner, lips and brows.

The open event saw regular and new clients, family and friends all gather to celebrate the launch, which the team was “really pleased” with.

“There is so much to say,” said Mai. “I’m grateful to everyone who visits our salons and who helped us mark the special occasion.

“Without the team’s hard work, individual dedication and talent, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

“It’s the same with client loyalty, consistency in visiting us every few weeks, and sticking by us – some have been with us since we first opened.”

With Divine’s “talented” workforce, Mai hopes to create opportunities and provide a good workplace for them – as well as teaching the next generation of beauticians to be the best they can be.

Mai is most excited to meet new people and clients by “welcoming all of Upton”, as well as starting her new journey with the teaching academy.

Take a look at these 16 photos of Divine’s brand new Upton salon NOW OPEN to the public…

1 . Divine Nails & Beauty Studio’s third salon is now open Located in Latchet Lane, Upton, the business has branched out from its existing two locations in Abington. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

