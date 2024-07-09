IN PICTURES: Northampton primary school celebrated 50 years by bringing the community together

Thorplands Primary School, which is part of the Northampton Primary Academy Trust (NPAT), marked the impressive milestone last Thursday (July 4).

Assistant headteacher Paul Stewart, who has worked at the school for 11 years and has been in his current role for five of those, said it is an exciting time for the school.

“It is a wonderful place,” he said. “You come into this job to make a difference, and the hard work of the staff and parents has made a real impact in the community.

“We serve an amazing community, and they laugh and smile when they come through the gates. I’ve been here for 11 years and we just get better and better as a school.

“We’re full of resilience and the hub of the community. We hope to inspire the children so they can find a love of learning, and make a difference to their lives.”

With a love of performance, theatre and the arts, the 50-year celebration saw the students perform to teachers, parents and members of the community. Each year group sang a song from a different decade, and everyone also enjoyed a performance from the school choir.

Paul shared that a parent of a current Thorplands Primary student attended the school himself, and the mother of year six teacher Mrs Smith was a reception teacher in the past.

The assistant headteacher said these links are “extraordinary” and it hits home just how long the school has been established in the community.

When asked to describe their most important values, Paul said: “Resilience, integrity and the impact teachers can have on students.

“I’m a firm believer that my teacher made a difference to my life and love of learning. I loved coming to school. It’s about a sense of belonging.

“If students feel they belong and are happy and nurtured, they thrive. If you visit the school, you can feel that warmth and inclusivity.”

Take a look at these 11 photos from Thorplands Primary School’s celebration event last Thursday (July 4)...

1 . Thorplands Primary School celebrated 50 years of making a difference With a love of performance, theatre and the arts, the five-decade celebration saw the students perform to teachers, parents and members of the community.Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

