In pictures: Northampton nursery children, staff and parents plant tree to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

A nursery in Northampton hosted an afternoon and tree planting ceremony to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries in Duston invited parents to the nursery on Friday (May 26) to enjoy sandwiches, cakes and scones and watch as a tree was planted.

Around 50 parents joined staff and 65 children for the occasion.

In the lead up to the event, children completed a sponsored run and a cake sales to raise enough money to buy the tree to plant.

Emily Stapleton nursery manager said: “It was a really nice day with a lovely atmosphere.

"The parents were really happy that they could join in with something after not being able to for so long and we’ve had some really lovely feedback.

"One parent said they felt like they were part of ‘something really special’.”

Below are pictures from the joyous Jubilee event.

1. Ashbourne Day Nurseries plant tree for Jubilee Children, parents and staff enjoyed an afternoon tea as a tree was planted to mark the Queen's 70-year reign. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Ashbourne Day Nurseries plant tree for Jubilee Children, parents and staff enjoyed an afternoon tea as a tree was planted to mark the Queen's 70-year reign. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Ashbourne Day Nurseries plant tree for Jubilee Children, parents and staff enjoyed an afternoon tea as a tree was planted to mark the Queen's 70-year reign. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Ashbourne Day Nurseries plant tree for Jubilee Children, parents and staff enjoyed an afternoon tea as a tree was planted to mark the Queen's 70-year reign. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales