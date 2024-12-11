In pictures: Northampton hospice hosts emotional Tree of Love service to remember loved ones this Christmas

A Northampton hospice hosted an emotional Tree of Love service, to remember loved ones this Christmas.

The Tree of Love event is an annual one for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, and took place on Tuesday night (December 10) at The Cathedral of Our Lady and St Thomas, in Kingsthorpe Road.

The hospice describes the event as an “evening of music, togetherness and support”. During the service a moment of reflection also took place, where the lights in the cathedral were dimmed and the tree lights were turned on. Every light on the tree represents a dedication made in memory of a loved one.

As well as remembering loved ones, the event helps to raise vital funds for the hospice and its services.

A further service will also be held on Thursday (December 12) at 7.30pm at the same venue.

Take a look at the photos below of Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s Tree of Love event.

The service, hosted by Cynthia Spencer Hospice, took place on Tuesday (December 10), and encouraged people to remember loved ones this Christmas.

