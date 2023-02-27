The event was held ahead of the World Para Championships in Manchester this year

A free event that was held in Northampton this weekend encouraged disabled people to get involved in swimming.

Three organisations – Northamptonshire Sport, Northamptonshire Federation of Disability Sport (NFDS), and Northampton Swimming Club worked together once again to bring this accessible event to The Duston School on Saturday (February 25).

Paralympic champion, Maisie Summers-Newton, from Wollaston, was also in attendance to show participants what can be achieved.

The event was held ahead of Manchester hosting the World Para Championships later this year.

Graeme Wilson from Northamptonshire Sport previously said: “Whether they result in us finding potential stars of the future, or teaching more people the vital life skill of swimming, I get a lot of pride and enjoyment from being involved.”

Below are photos of the free disability swimming event in Northampton.

1 . Disability swimming event in Northampton The event was held on Saturday February 25 at The Duston School. It aimed to get participants who cannot swim started, and assess and improve the ability of those who already can swim. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

