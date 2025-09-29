In pictures: Northampton celebrates at fanzone as Red Roses win Rugby World Cup 2025

The Red Roses beat Canada 33 -13 in the final of the tournament at a sold-out Twickenham on Saturday September 27.

For rugby fans in Northampton, a special fanzone for the final was held on the Market Square with the game streamed live on a big screen, as well as activities and live entertainment.

Northampton played a part in the tournament as Franklins Gardens hosted earlier group games and several fanzones also took place to coincide with the games in town.

A spokesman for West Northamptonshire Council, who organised the fanzones throughout the summer, said: “What an incredible day in Northampton Market Square!

“Thank you to everyone who joined us for the live screenings of the Women’s Rugby World Cup finals. The atmosphere was fantastic — with music, family activities, and plenty of cheer.

“Huge congratulations to the Red Roses, now crowned World Champions!”

Below are photos taken at the fanzone in Northampton’s Market Square during the Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

