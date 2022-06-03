Care home residents and staff in Northampton got into the spirit for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by enjoying a BBQ.
St Christopher’s care home in Abington Park Crescent hosted a lunch and fun day for residents and staff on Wednesday (June 1) ahead of the long bank holiday weekend.
The event was the first time since February 2020 – before the pandemic hit – that all family members of residents were allowed into the care home for an activity.
Prior to the BBQ, there was a talk on the Queen's Jewels. The residents where then seated in a marquee on the lawn to be served lunch with Terry Smith entertaining them with his music.
Around 100 people attended the joyous occasion.
Take a look at the patriotic fun in the pictures below.