It was all smiles as residents and relatives enjoyed the festivities.

In pictures: Northampton care home residents and staff celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee with BBQ and fun

Family and friends of relatives were able to join in an event for the first time in more than two years

By Carly Odell
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 9:21 am

Care home residents and staff in Northampton got into the spirit for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by enjoying a BBQ.

St Christopher’s care home in Abington Park Crescent hosted a lunch and fun day for residents and staff on Wednesday (June 1) ahead of the long bank holiday weekend.

The event was the first time since February 2020 – before the pandemic hit – that all family members of residents were allowed into the care home for an activity.

Prior to the BBQ, there was a talk on the Queen's Jewels. The residents where then seated in a marquee on the lawn to be served lunch with Terry Smith entertaining them with his music.

Around 100 people attended the joyous occasion.

Take a look at the patriotic fun in the pictures below.

1. St Christopher's care home Jubilee celebrations

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. St Christopher's care home Jubilee celebrations

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. St Christopher's care home Jubilee celebrations

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. St Christopher's care home Jubilee celebrations

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

