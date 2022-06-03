Care home residents and staff in Northampton got into the spirit for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by enjoying a BBQ.

St Christopher’s care home in Abington Park Crescent hosted a lunch and fun day for residents and staff on Wednesday (June 1) ahead of the long bank holiday weekend.

The event was the first time since February 2020 – before the pandemic hit – that all family members of residents were allowed into the care home for an activity.

Prior to the BBQ, there was a talk on the Queen's Jewels. The residents where then seated in a marquee on the lawn to be served lunch with Terry Smith entertaining them with his music.

Around 100 people attended the joyous occasion.

Take a look at the patriotic fun in the pictures below.

1. St Christopher's care home Jubilee celebrations It was all smiles as residents and relatives enjoyed the festivities. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. St Christopher's care home Jubilee celebrations It was all smiles as residents and relatives enjoyed the festivities. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. St Christopher's care home Jubilee celebrations It was all smiles as residents and relatives enjoyed the festivities. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. St Christopher's care home Jubilee celebrations It was all smiles as residents and relatives enjoyed the festivities. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales