IN PICTURES: Northampton braves Hope Centre’s 14th annual Big Sleep Out to continue tackling hardship

The Hope Centre supports individuals experiencing homelessness and hardship by providing essential services – from food provision and education, to employment support and helping them rebuild their lives.

This annual fundraiser was hosted at the Mercure Hotel last Friday (February 7) and it offered participants a glimpse of what it is like to sleep on the streets during one of the coldest months of the year.

With this year’s event titled ‘Cold and Unseen’, the hope was to raise awareness of the harsh realities of homelessness and the long-term impacts it has.

As well as struggling with their physical and mental wellbeing, those sleeping on the streets face a double burden of dealing with the issues that led to their homelessness and the stigma society places on them.

Kyra Williams, head of marketing and external stakeholder fundraising, says it is “absolutely amazing” that the Big Sleep Out has become so well-renowned across the town.

“Each year we get more and more support from the local community,” said Kyra. “It’s the feeling of solidarity that people value, and showing they care.”

Around 40 individuals took part this year, including two corporate businesses and the Scouts from their own premises. The team were also pleased to have Councillor Adam Brown, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, on board.

Many of the Big Sleep Outs have raised more than £20,000 for the Hope Centre, which goes a long way towards the £1.2 million they have to budget each year to keep services up and running.

“We can’t maintain our services and support the street homeless without these fundraisers,” said Kyra, who explained the charity receives no statutory funding and grants are slowly decreasing.

From covering the costs of services and bills, to purchasing food and clothing to pass onto those who need it most, this fundraiser is more important than ever.

Kyra continued: “This year was about the duality of being homeless. People don’t see you, you get dismissed as not worthy of attention. The stigma is historical and they are pitted against being rich. They are seen as not worthy of compassion and support and we want to change these attitudes.”

Kyra wanted to reiterate that many homeless individuals have not had the same opportunities as others, with many going on to lead rewarding and fulfilling lives in the future.

Take a look at these 17 photos from the Hope Centre’s 14th annual Big Sleep Out…

