In pictures: New £2.3 million heritage park opens on former car park in Northampton

Dozens of families turned out on Saturday October 18 to celebrate the opening of Marefair Heritage Park, a new play and community space inspired by Northampton’s heritage.

The park, built on the former Chalk Lane car park, behind Sol Central, officially opened to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, the Chairman for West Northamptonshire, Councillor James Petter, the Deputy Leader of the Council and the Mayor of Northampton.

The opening event ran from 10am to 2pm and featured a range of free activities, including arts and crafts, face painting, glitter tattoos, music, sports and heritage exhibitions. Local organisations such as The Life Centre, the Salvation Army, Castle Hill URC and The Spring Charity provided refreshments, creative workshops and entertainment throughout the day.

Reform councillor James Petter said: “Castle Park is a celebration of our local heritage, and a space designed for everyone to enjoy. As a key gateway from the train station, this park will elevate the arrival experience into Northampton, offering a vibrant and welcoming first impression of our town. This project brings together history, creativity and community spirit, and I’m proud to see it come to life. We look forward to welcoming residents to the opening and seeing families enjoy this park for years to come.”

The park includes a castle-themed play area, community garden, walking trail along the original Northampton Castle wall, and improved lighting and public space. Cherry trees were planted to reflect the old orchard that once sat within the medieval castle grounds.

The walking trail follows part of the original footprint of Northampton Castle, which dates back to 1084 and once hosted several key parliamentary gatherings in medieval England. The playground also includes accessible equipment and sensory play boards for children with disabilities.

Construction began in March 2025. It was delivered in partnership with local contractor Jeakins Weir and landscape architects BDP. Funding came from £1.6 million from the Government’s Towns Fund, £427,000 in Section 106 contributions from developers, and £242,000 from WNC.

The project faced a number of delays – first scheduled to open in spring 2025, then autumn, and later summer – before the council confirmed the final October opening date.

When WNC shared a video update earlier this year, residents welcomed the development. Stephen Stark said: “Well done to Friends of Northampton Castle and Marie Dickie for tirelessly campaigning to see this become a reality.”

Veritie Camp added: “Wow that’s actually nice for Northampton.”

The park forms part of the £33 million Town Investment Plan to regenerate Northampton town centre. Other projects in the plan include:

New housing, leisure space and public realm at Greyfriars

The repurposing of Market Walk into a leisure, hospitality and entertainment venue

The Four Waterside and Marefair gateway linking the train station with the town centre

The 24 Guildhall Road arts project with NN Contemporary Art

A new multi-storey car park at Northampton train station increasing capacity from 800 to 1,198 spaces

The restoration of the Grade II-listed Old Black Lion pub

