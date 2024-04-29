IN PICTURES: New cafe hoping to become ‘vibrant community hub’ is opening THIS WEEK in Northampton

A new cafe, hoping to become a “vibrant community hub”, is set to open this week in Northampton after months of preparation.

The business was founded by Laura Hughes and, with the help of her partner Calum Brennan, the cafe will open to the public at 8.30am on Thursday (May 2).

Genevieve’s will remain as a cafe with entertainment for little ones, but Laura does not want to limit her customers to just parents and children.

She shared her experience as a mother that popular venues across the town are limited on space and you are not guaranteed to get a table.

The new cafe will seat between 40 and 50 people, with the potential to expand upstairs. The upstairs space will be the ideal location for people who want to work in the cafe, as it will be separate from the child and dog-friendly areas.

It is a small area at the front of the cafe that will be dog-friendly, as Laura hopes to attract walkers and cyclists from the nearby Upton Country Park.

Pineham was the ideal location for the cafe as the owner lives nearby and Laura previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “Sixfields has a lot of chains and it’s great we’ve got that, but there’s nowhere that’s more focused on the community on this side of town.

“We hope it’s going to be relaxing, friendly and focused on customer service. It’ll be warm and welcoming, and a vibrant community hub for this location.”

The team will offer breakfast, brunch, lunch and afternoon tea options and booking will not be required, which was an important factor for Laura.

They also hope to secure an alcohol licence to host ticketed evening events, such as supper clubs and candle making sessions, as well as being available for private hire.

Genevieve’s will be open seven days a week, from 8.30am until 4.30pm each day.

Take a look at these 16 photos from the launch party for Genevieve’s Cafe, ahead of opening on Thursday (May 2)...

