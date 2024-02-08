IN PICTURES: New Bangladeshi restaurant, pub and cocktail bar NOW OPEN in Northants

A new restaurant, pub and cocktail bar is now open in Northamptonshire after its launch event last night (February 7).

Mooche Wala, located in Main Street, Denton, is a Bangladeshi and Indian grill – while also welcoming visitors to treat it like a pub and cocktail bar and pop in for a drink.

Customers can choose whether to utilise the dining area or takeaway from the menu, which includes a selection of small tapas plates too.

This is the venture of brothers and business partners Bilal and Muhammad Hussain, who had been working on the refurbishment of the building since November last year.

The pair successfully opened when they hoped to, three months on from when the transformation began.

“Customers can come and enjoy it as a pub,” Bilal previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “The locals want this place back as a second home. The building has always been a pub and somewhere they can have a couple of drinks, but it didn’t do food before.”

As a bar and grill, the team also hopes to offer unique events in the future – from mixology lessons to wine tasting evenings.

Bilal and Muhammad grew up in the restaurant trade, with their father having been a chef since 1985.

Bilal, 36, used to run a business in Birmingham city centre before deciding to start something closer to home in the right location.

Having worked in Olney for 12 years in his uncle’s restaurant, the 36-year-old says he “loves the village lifestyle and people” and hopes to “bring what he loves to the villages once again”.

“We’re a family business and we’re not here just for a couple of weeks or years,” said Bilal, who was keen to stress his true passion for the Bangladeshi food industry.

Take a look at these 15 photos from the opening of Mooche Wala on Wednesday evening…

1 . Mooche Wala, a new restaurant, pub and cocktail bar, is now open Located in Main Street, Denton, the full refurbishment took three months to complete before the venue opened to the public on February 7. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

