More than £6,000 has been raised already, with the number expected to increase

The 2024 Chilly Willy charity ride took place in Northampton over the weekend – and nearly 900 motorcyclists took part.

The annual event raises money for the Air Ambulance and sees a convoy of motorbikes ride a route of around 20 miles.

This year, the event took place on Sunday (January 7) and started from new location Northampton Active after organisers decided they needed a bigger meeting point.

After the, event organisers said £6,600 was raised on the day and they expect this to increase by around 20 percent, to between £8,000 and £9,000, once QR code and online donations have been counted.

Organisers also say they had an “amazing” turn out of nearly 900 bikes and positive feedback about the new venue.

Below are photos taken from the 2024 Chilly Willy ride, which starts in Northampton and raises money for the Air Ambulance.

