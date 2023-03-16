IN PICTURES: Monthly ‘blue light breakfasts’ show appreciation for hard work of emergency services

“We want to thank them for the care and support they provide and give back to our community”

‘Blue light breakfasts’ are now being hosted by two Northampton care homes to show appreciation for the hard work of the emergency services.

From 7.30am until 9.30am on every third Thursday of the month, blue light professionals are invited to Spencer House and Cliftonville Care Homes, in Cliftonville Road, for breakfast refreshments and drinks.

Shweta Mendon, senior general manager at both care homes, said: “This is something we used to do regularly before the pandemic and it was time to bring it back.

“We want to thank them for the care and support they provide and give back to our community.”

There will be a variety on offer – from fruit and pastries to sausage and bacon rolls – and attendees are welcome to eat at the care home or take it away.

The first blue light breakfast took place on February 16 and Shweta says it proved very popular.

These events will continue for the foreseeable future as not only does it benefit the professionals coming to visit, but gives the care home staff and residents an opportunity to get involved too.

This month’s breakfast was hosted at Spencer House Care Home on Thursday (March 16) and this newspaper attended to get a glimpse of what it is all about – as well as a look around.

The next will take place from 7.30am until 9.30am on April 20.

Take a look at what was on offer at this month’s blue light breakfast…

1 . ‘Blue light breakfasts’ are back at Spencer House and Cliftonville Care Homes All emergency service workers are welcome to attend the next event, from 7.30am until 9.30am on April 20. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

