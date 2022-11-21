In pictures: Memorial garden honouring former soldiers in Northampton parish opens

The garden is on the site of former barracks

A new memorial garden has opened in a Northampton neighbourhood in a bid to pay tribute to former soldiers.

Wootton Parish Council took over ownership of land at Simpson Manor, which was formally the home of the Royal Pioneer Corps.

Along with partners, the parish council created a memorial garden in Hermitage Way to pay tribute to the Royal Pioneer Corp regiment who were based at Simpson barracks.

On Saturday (November 19), the members of the council were joined by more than 100 veterans, army cadets, schoolchildren, the parish vicar and more for an official opening.

Below are photographs taken during the opening event.

1. Wootton memorial garden opening The memorial garden on land in the Simpson Manor housing development pays tribute to the Royal Pioneer Corp regiment, which was based at Simpson barracks. The garden was opened on November 19 with a service including veterans, the parish vicar and schoolchildren. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

