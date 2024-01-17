IN PICTURES: ‘Major refurbishment’ set to begin and make ‘huge difference’ to mental health facilities

Many gathered to mark the start of the work, which is hoped to be complete by the end of July

A “major refurbishment” to the facilities of a mental health charity will now begin, as many gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony.

The Lowdown, in Kingswell Street, provides free and confidential support services to those aged 11 to 25 across the county – and has done for more than 34 years.

They believe no young person should experience mental health issues alone and their services include counselling, wellbeing, youth groups, support for members of the LGBTQ+ community, and sexual health advice.

Their two storey building was closed for the refurbishment and extension at the start of the month – which will make a “huge difference” and improve what is offered to the many young people they support.

The inside of the building will have a new heating system, wiring and toilets – with the important addition of a disabled toilet and improved disabled access to the building.

An additional four consultation rooms will be introduced, as well as a larger waiting area as the demand for their services has continued to increase.

The work is set to be complete by the end of July, with the hope that services will be moved back in by the time the young people return to education in September.

The Lowdown has supported 2,365 young people alone over the last financial year, and CEO Sharon Womersley says they are “really excited about the changes”.

Take a look at these 10 photos from The Lowdown’s groundbreaking ceremony, to mark the start of this important refurbishment…

