In pictures: Looking back at the 2021 snow day Northampton enjoyed during lockdown

Two years ago, while the country was still locked down, we had heavy snowfall perfect for sledging and snowmen...

As Northampton saw a light sprinkling of snow on Monday (January 16), we have delved into our archives to find pictures of a snow day from two years ago.

Back in 2021 – when the country was still in lockdown – heavy snow turned Northampton into a beautiful winter wonderland on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

From sledging, dogs and snowmen, Chronicle & Echo readers sent in a variety of joyful pictures of the wintery weather.

Below are pictures of the 2021 snow day in Northampton.

1. 2021 snow day Eileen Russell's garden in central Northampton looking very wintery. Photo: Eileen Russell

2. 2021 snow day A mini snow lady with the lift tower in the background. Photo: Tracey Bushell

3. 2021 snow day A picturesque Abington Park. Photo: Levi Jackson

4. 2021 snow day Ellena Anastasiades wrote: "Finally snowing in Northampton!" Photo: Ellena Anastasiades