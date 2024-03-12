IN PICTURES: Launch of empowering project for females in sport marked by ‘valuable’ IWD event

The launch of an empowering project for females in sport was marked by an event on International Women’s Day, which was praised by attendees as “valuable”.

Jordan Fava is a former professional basketball player with a PhD in cognitive psychology, and she spends her time lecturing and coaching in her two favourite things – basketball and psychology.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, Jordan shared she works with a Northampton-based company called Athletic Elite, which specialises in using sport to work with children and young people.

The company launched its biggest project yet – ‘She Elite’ – at last Friday’s event (March 8), in the hope the movement will inspire girls and young women to be their best selves, develop confidence and learn the skills to engage with their own health and wellbeing through sport.

The free community event saw female international speakers, local female-run businesses and Commonwealth medal-winning athletes come together, for young people in the area to meet.

“It was brilliant,” said Jordan. “It was a really nice collection of different businesses and females from our local area, as well as young kids with their families.

“There was a big message around being positive. One of the phrases was ‘it’s not that you can’t do it, you just can’t do it yet’.”

Around 50 people were in attendance and Jordan said many have already commented on how “valuable” they found the experience, particularly “in considering their own perspectives on positivity”.

The seven businesses and organisations in attendance – spanning food, cosmetics and sport, to representatives from the police and fire services – were grateful for the opportunity.

When asked what is next for She Elite now the project has officially launched, Jordan said: “Our hope is to support more females getting into sport and getting them comfortable engaging in sports conversations. We want to find the right space for them.

“Our first book club is at the end of the month and that’s a nice way for conversations to continue. We have big hopes about continuing to celebrate the opportunities on offer.”

Take a look at these 15 photos from the She Elite event on International Women’s Day…

1 . The ‘She Elite’ project was launched on International Women’s Day The aim for the movement is to inspire girls and young women to be their best selves, develop confidence and learn the skills to engage with their own health and wellbeing through sport. Photo: CourtesyofZed Photo Sales

