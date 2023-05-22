IN PICTURES: Knife crime vigil held to remember victims and mark one year since Knife Angel visit

People gathered to pay their respects and honour the lives lost

A service and vigil was held last Friday evening (May 19) to remember the victims of fatal knife crime attacks and to mark one year since the Knife Angel visited the county.

Hosted at All Saints Church in the town centre, tens of people gathered to pay their respects and honour the lives lost.

There were a number of speakers – including Cheri Curran, who lost her son Louis-Ryan Menezes to knife crime, and Angie Kennedy, the chief executive of C2C Social Action and the organiser of last year’s Knife Angel visit.

The service was led by Reverend Oliver Coss, with a reading from Councillor Keith Holland-Delamere, and was followed by a candlelit vigil outside the church.

As each individual gathered round with a candle, Cheri read the names of all the victims who have lost their lives to knife crime across the county since 2000.

Here are some photos from the touching service and vigil last week…

1 . Knife crime service and vigil at All Saints Church Everyone gathered to remember the victims of fatal knife crime attacks and to mark one year since the Knife Angel visited Northamptonshire. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

