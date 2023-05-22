News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

IN PICTURES: Knife crime vigil held to remember victims and mark one year since Knife Angel visit

People gathered to pay their respects and honour the lives lost

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:58 BST

A service and vigil was held last Friday evening (May 19) to remember the victims of fatal knife crime attacks and to mark one year since the Knife Angel visited the county.

Hosted at All Saints Church in the town centre, tens of people gathered to pay their respects and honour the lives lost.

There were a number of speakers – including Cheri Curran, who lost her son Louis-Ryan Menezes to knife crime, and Angie Kennedy, the chief executive of C2C Social Action and the organiser of last year’s Knife Angel visit.

The service was led by Reverend Oliver Coss, with a reading from Councillor Keith Holland-Delamere, and was followed by a candlelit vigil outside the church.

As each individual gathered round with a candle, Cheri read the names of all the victims who have lost their lives to knife crime across the county since 2000.

Here are some photos from the touching service and vigil last week…

Everyone gathered to remember the victims of fatal knife crime attacks and to mark one year since the Knife Angel visited Northamptonshire.

1. Knife crime service and vigil at All Saints Church

Everyone gathered to remember the victims of fatal knife crime attacks and to mark one year since the Knife Angel visited Northamptonshire. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Everyone gathered to remember the victims of fatal knife crime attacks and to mark one year since the Knife Angel visited Northamptonshire.

2. Knife crime service and vigil at All Saints Church

Everyone gathered to remember the victims of fatal knife crime attacks and to mark one year since the Knife Angel visited Northamptonshire. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Everyone gathered to remember the victims of fatal knife crime attacks and to mark one year since the Knife Angel visited Northamptonshire.

3. Knife crime service and vigil at All Saints Church

Everyone gathered to remember the victims of fatal knife crime attacks and to mark one year since the Knife Angel visited Northamptonshire. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Everyone gathered to remember the victims of fatal knife crime attacks and to mark one year since the Knife Angel visited Northamptonshire.

4. Knife crime service and vigil at All Saints Church

Everyone gathered to remember the victims of fatal knife crime attacks and to mark one year since the Knife Angel visited Northamptonshire. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5