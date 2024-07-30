IN PICTURES: It’s all smiles as 43rd Northampton Scout Group celebrates 50 years of making a difference

A family fun day was held at Overstone Camping Ground on Sunday (July 28) to mark the milestone, which the group hit back in February.

Scout groups change lives by offering young people, aged six to 25, the opportunity to engage in fun and challenging activities, unique experiences, everyday adventure, and to make a positive impact in their communities.

The 43rd Northampton Scout Group has been at the heart of the Eastern District since 1974, and attendees meet at Lodge Farm Community Centre.

All sections are inclusive and enable everyone to gain badges, with the goal of working towards the Chief Scout Awards.

The varied programme includes traditional activities like camping, hiking and canoeing, as well as cooking, arts and crafts, sports, games and life skills.

The youth-led group encourages members to take responsibility, think for themselves, build confidence, make new friends and try new things.

Leader Audrey Pearce joined in September 1974, just seven months after the group was formed. Her husband Roy joined first, in May, and he became group leader in the years to follow. He sadly passed away and this is when Audrey took over.

When asked how it feels that the group is celebrating 50 years, Audrey said: “I can’t believe it.”

The leader says young people “gain an awful lot” from the experience, with many who have gone on to get good jobs after gaining their Chief Scout Awards.

They have recently taken on more young people with additional needs, and Audrey emphasised the difference this makes to their lives and how they engage with the community.

Audrey’s three children and grandchildren are all involved in this family affair, after going through the Scouts and Guides in their younger years.

Though numbers are sadly down since the pandemic, around 70 young people regularly attend – with two leaders in Squirrels, two in Beavers, four in Cubs and five in Scouts to guide them.

Many people gathered on Sunday to celebrate the five-decade milestone, with a number of activities put on and a presentation and barbecue to round off the day.

Here are 12 photos from the celebration of an impressive 50 years for the 43rd Northampton Scout Group…

1 . The 43rd Northampton Scout Group celebrated the five-decade milestone with a family fun day The group has been at the heart of the Eastern District since 1974, offering life-changing opportunities to young people aged six to 25.Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . The 43rd Northampton Scout Group celebrated the five-decade milestone with a family fun day The group has been at the heart of the Eastern District since 1974, offering life-changing opportunities to young people aged six to 25.Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . The 43rd Northampton Scout Group celebrated the five-decade milestone with a family fun day The group has been at the heart of the Eastern District since 1974, offering life-changing opportunities to young people aged six to 25.Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . The 43rd Northampton Scout Group celebrated the five-decade milestone with a family fun day The group has been at the heart of the Eastern District since 1974, offering life-changing opportunities to young people aged six to 25.Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales