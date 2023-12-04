Runners had to wrap up warm, but did so in the name of good causes

Hundreds of runners took on a very chilly 10 kilometre charity race in Northampton over the weekend.

MCC Promotions, which hosts 10km races across the UK, took over the Racecourse on Sunday morning (December 3).

With temperatures as low as 1C on Sunday morning, runners had to wrap up warm, but did so in the name of good causes.

The race aims to raise money for charity partners including Umbrella Fair Northampton, Sport in Mind and Swift One Stop Shop.

Runners set off for several laps of the park at 10am.

Below are photos taken from the 10km event at the Racecourse.

1 . 10km charity run at the Racecourse Woolly hats and gloves were needed for a chilly charity run at the Racecourse on Sunday December 3. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . 10km charity run at the Racecourse Woolly hats and gloves were needed for a chilly charity run at the Racecourse on Sunday December 3. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . 10km charity run at the Racecourse Woolly hats and gloves were needed for a chilly charity run at the Racecourse on Sunday December 3. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . 10km charity run at the Racecourse Woolly hats and gloves were needed for a chilly charity run at the Racecourse on Sunday December 3. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales