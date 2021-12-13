In pictures: Hundreds of Santas give Dasher a run for his money in Northampton's Santa Fun Run 2021

Hundreds of Father Christmases lined up on the start line of a fun run in Northampton to raise money for good causes.

The Santa Fun Run, hosted by rotary clubs of Northampton, was an in-person event once again this year after 2020's version was held virtually.

Residents and even pooches, dressed up in red Santa suits to complete 2.5 kilometres of five kilometres around the Racecourse on Sunday (December 12).

All money raised will be split between a number of charities and organisations across the town including the Hope Centre, The Lowdown, the Northampton Saints Foundation and more.

In previous years, upwards of £10,000 have been raised by the annual festive event.

Below is a collection of photos from the event as hundreds of Santas took on the run in Northampton - spot anyone you know?

