IN PICTURES: Hundreds of Harley Davidson motorbikes roared through town centre for charity ride

Take a look at the motorbikes as they arrived into Abington Street

A procession of Harley Davidson motorbikes roared through Northampton town centre for an annual fundraising event on Saturday (April 22).

Hundreds of motorbikes arrived in Abington Street at around 11.10am and remained there until 1pm, in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

The April Fools charity ride was first set up in 2003 by Dave Barringer, from Northants V Twin motorbike shop in St James, and former Mayor Terry Wire.

Terry sadly passed away in 2014 and spent his final days in the hospice he helped raise so much money for in the decade before his passing.

To kickstart the nineteenth fundraising event, the bikers met at Sixfields Stadium at 9.30am and rode in a procession from there to the town centre – where they were met by crowds awaiting their arrival.

The turn out heavily depended on the weather and with the sun shining, hundreds of bikers attended to raise vital funds for the chosen charity.

Take a look at the hundreds of motorbikes arriving in the town centre…

1 . The nineteenth April Fools charity ride took place on Saturday (April 22) Organised by the Northants V Twin motorbike shop in St James, hundreds of Harley Davidson bikers showed up in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

