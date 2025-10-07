In pictures: Hundreds flock to Animals in Need’s first open day at new Northamptonshire farm

Families and animal lovers packed into Neaturn Farm in Guilsborough on Sunday October 5 for Animals in Need Northamptonshire’s first-ever open day at its new 23-acre site – raising an amazing £7,100 for the charity.

The rain cleared just in time for the event, and the sunshine brought hundreds of visitors to enjoy stalls, sanctuary tours, a dog show, food, and children’s activities.

In a post after the event, Animals in Need boss Annie Marriott said: “Wow! For once I truly am lost for words! The storm passed, the sun came out and hundreds and hundreds of wonderful kind people supported Neaturn Farm’s first open day.

“A staggering £7,100 was raised! Thank you to our incredible team who worked so hard to make this day great. Thank you to all the stallholders and hoards of visitors – it was lovely to see you all and we are so very grateful for your love and kind support.

“Thank you Alpha Toilets for kindly dropping off a much-needed loo for the event.

"Most importantly thank you June, without your kindness none of this would be possible.”

The new site was gifted to the charity earlier this year by long-time supporter June Barrett, following the death of her partner Sharon, who had run a small animal sanctuary on the same land for many years.

The new farm gives AIN more space to rescued animals such as sheep, pigs, ponies, goats, donkeys, alpacas and more.

AIN’s original rescue centre in Irchester remains open and continues to care for hundreds of animals too.

For more information about Animals in Need Northamptonshire or to support their work, visit animals-in-need.org.

1 . Animals in Need host open day at new Northamptonshire farm Families flocked to Neaturn Farm, Guilsborough, on Sunday afternoon (October 5) for a day out at the animal rescue charity's new site Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Animals in Need host open day at new Northamptonshire farm Families flocked to Neaturn Farm, Guilsborough, on Sunday afternoon (October 5) for a day out at the animal rescue charity's new site Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Animals in Need host open day at new Northamptonshire farm Families flocked to Neaturn Farm, Guilsborough, on Sunday afternoon (October 5) for a day out at the animal rescue charity's new site Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Animals in Need host open day at new Northamptonshire farm Families flocked to Neaturn Farm, Guilsborough, on Sunday afternoon (October 5) for a day out at the animal rescue charity's new site Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales