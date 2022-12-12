In pictures: Hundreds dress up to enjoy Northampton's Santa Fun Run and raise money for charity

Participants raised money for a number of Northampton charities

Hundreds of people dressed as Father Christmas to take part in Northampton’s Santa Fun Run.

The fundraising event took place at The Racecourse on Sunday December 11 and lots of keen Christmas runners braved the cold to complete the five kilometre run.

Following the success of last year’s event, the Santa Fun Run – organised by the Rotary Clubs of Northampton and now in its fourth year – was made “bigger and better”.

Each participant could choose the charity they raised money for including Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Northamptonshire Health Charity, Home Start West Northamptonshire, Northampton Saints Foundation, The Lowdown, The Lewis Foundation and The Hope Centre.

Below are pictures from the event held in Northampton on Sunday December 11.

1. Santa Fun Run 2022 Hundreds of runners dressed as Santa braved the cold to run five kilometres for charity on Sunday December 11. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

