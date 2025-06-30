The third annual charity football tournament was hosted at Roade Football Club on Saturday June 28 and saw around 450 people in attendance.placeholder image
In pictures: Hundreds attend charity football match in Northampton to keep Luke Abraham's legacy alive

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:45 BST
A charity football tournament, in memory of a well-known, popular, amateur player from Northampton, was attended by hundreds.

The third annual football tournament in honour of Luke Abrahams was held at Roade Football Club on Saturday June 28 and saw around 450 show their support.

The event has taken place every since the 20-year-old's death. The amateur footballer from East Hunsbury, died at Northampton General Hospital on January 23, 2023, just a week after first reporting a sore throat.

Matches kicked off at 11.55am with the teams walking out onto the pitch together, as well as a minute of applause to honour Luke’s memory.

Following the event, Luke’s dad, Richard Abrahams, said: “It went better than we expected – I think the weather plays a big part in that.

“The atmosphere was fantastic. The whole community came together for Luke.

“Luke would have loved it and he should have been a part of it.

"What happened to Luke, shouldn't have happened. So many people want answers and that’s why so many people come along. This community will always stay together now, to keep Luke’s legacy going.”

All money raised at the event will be donated to The UK Sepsis Trust and The Lee Spark NF Foundation. Organisers do not yet have a figure of how much was raised as the money is still being counted.

Take a look at the pictures below taken during the third annual Luke Abrahams charity football tournament.

