IN PICTURES: Homely Northampton coffee shop celebrates 10 successful years in style

Bartella’s Coffee House, in Wellingborough Road, was established by Gina Bartella in July 2014 and she was joined by her son two years ago.

Last Tuesday (July 16) was the official date of the 10-year milestone and our photographer Kirsty Edmonds paid the venue a visit to capture the celebrations.

“I can’t believe it,” Gina previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “It’s gone so quick and I can’t believe I’m still here. I’ve renewed the lease for another 10 years.”

The founder previously worked for another town centre coffee shop for five years, and her family has always been involved in the hospitality industry – with a restaurant of their own in Cyprus.

Once her children reached an age where she no longer needed to be at home as much, Gina began looking for a location to set up a coffee shop of her own. After a couple of years, she came across her current building in Wellingborough Road.

Gina described the response from the Northampton community as “fantastic” over the past decade, with regulars who have continued to visit and show their support since the very first day.

Staff members Donna and Esther have stuck by Bartella’s since the beginning, after they previously worked with Gina in another coffee shop and supported her in her new venture.

Bartella’s Coffee House offers classics across breakfast, brunch and lunch, and Gina is proud to bake all her own cakes in-house.

Customers always praise the team for the reasonable prices, friendly table service, and the all-round lovely experience.

Take a look at these 10 photos from the 10-year celebration at Bartella’s Coffee House last week…

1 . Bartella’s Coffee House celebrated 10 years since it was established in Wellingborough Road Owner Gina Bartella has proudly extended her lease for another decade, following the success of the first 10 years. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

