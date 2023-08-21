Where did you watch the match?

Fans watched on with pride and then heartache in Northampton pubs as the Lionesses battled in the Women’s World Cup Final 2023.

England took on Spain in finale of the tournament on Sunday (August 20) at 11am BST.

Pubs across Northampton welcomed in nervous fans to watch the match on big screens, with beer and breakfast, as the Lionesses made history for making it to their first World Cup final.

Sarina Wiegman’s women fought hard and England goalkeeper Mary Earps even saved a penalty in the 66th minute to keep the team in the game after going 1-0 down in the first half, but it was not to be this year.

Despite the loss, Northampton and the nation is exceptionally proud of the Lionessess’ achievements.

Below are photos of fans in pubs across Northampton watching England play in the Women’s World Cup Final.

