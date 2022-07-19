In pictures: Gold, silver and bronze winners of Northamptonshire village of the year awards 2022

Winners of gold, silver and bronze awards at Northamptonshire Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE)’s village of the year awards have been revealed.

More than 65 villagers and guests gathered on Monday, July 11 for an award ceremony at the Hunsbury Hill Centre to hear the results.

Tiffield won best village of the year 2022, but all entrants went home with a certificate.

The level of award given is based upon how well a community does across a range of criteria covering all aspects of village life from its facilities and amenities, how welcoming it is, activities, tidiness and presentation to its environment and green credentials, future sustainability and community spirit.

Each entrant is awarded either a bronze, silver or gold level certificate along with a small cash prize, courtesy of CPRE Northamptonshire, who sponsored this year’s event.

Here is a round-up of many of the Northamtponshire villages that took home a gold, silver or bronze certificate.

Braunston took gold in the village award.

Orlingbury took gold in the creative use award.

Sulgrave took bronze in the village award.

Weedon Bec took bronze in the village award.