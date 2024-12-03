In pictures: Five adorable babies born in Northampton in November 2024

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:19 BST
December is here, which means it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are five cute babies who were born in Northampton in November 2024.

Some of the very cute babies born in Northampton in November 2024...

1. Babies born in Northampton in November 2024

Some of the very cute babies born in Northampton in November 2024... Photo: Submitted

Pixy Dust born at 5.49am on November 27 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing, 14lbs 8oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in November 2024

Pixy Dust born at 5.49am on November 27 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing, 14lbs 8oz. Photo: Submitted

Anastasia-Marie born at 4.51pm on November 19 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 9lbs 5oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in November 2024

Anastasia-Marie born at 4.51pm on November 19 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 9lbs 5oz. Photo: Submitted

Everyln-Marie Anne born at 1.13pm on November 20, at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 5oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in November 2024

Everyln-Marie Anne born at 1.13pm on November 20, at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 5oz. Photo: Submitted

