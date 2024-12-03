In pictures: Five adorable babies born in Northampton in November 2024

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.
Below are five cute babies who were born in Northampton in November 2024.
Some of the very cute babies born in Northampton in November 2024... Photo: Submitted
Pixy Dust born at 5.49am on November 27 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing, 14lbs 8oz. Photo: Submitted
Anastasia-Marie born at 4.51pm on November 19 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 9lbs 5oz. Photo: Submitted
Everyln-Marie Anne born at 1.13pm on November 20, at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 5oz. Photo: Submitted