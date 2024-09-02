In pictures: Five adorable babies born in August 2024 in Northampton
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:56 BST
September is upon us, which means it is the time to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.
To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.
Below are five cute babies who were born in Northampton in August 2024.
Two of the very cute babies born in August 2024 in Northampton... Photo: Submitted
Henry William George born at 9.43am on August 27 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 14oz. Photo: Submitted
Reuben Jacob born at 10.32pm on August 7 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lbs 12oz. Photo: Submitted
Noah-John born on at 2.55am on August 12 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lbs 6oz. Photo: Submitted
