IN PICTURES: First Duston Market hailed success with ‘great turnout’ of people supporting local businesses

The first Duston Market has been hailed a success, with a “great turnout” of people showing up to support the independent businesses.

The market took place on Saturday (May 13) and is planned to go ahead on the second Saturday of each month.

Held in the car park at Duston Village Bakery, the aim is to encourage more people to shop with the talented local traders across the town and county.

The concept was first suggested to Jenni Smith, owner of Duston Village Bakery, by George Mullen – who runs sweet shop FlossBox across Northamptonshire.

Alongside FlossBox and Duston Village Bakery which was open as normal, Friars Farm, Mint and Dove, Little Wolf Silver, Lyss & Vay Candle Co. and Angel Oils Aromatherapy were in attendance.

Taking to social media following the event on Saturday, a Facebook post read: “Big thank you from us all for supporting our new little monthly market. Was a great turnout.”

The team is ready and raring to go next month, with promises that there are already some “great businesses lined up” for June 10.

To keep up with Duston Market, check out their Facebook page here.

1 . The first Duston Market was held on Saturday (May 13) The event had a “great turnout” and there are already businesses lined up for the next one on June 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

