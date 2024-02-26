IN PICTURES: ‘Felicity’s Festival’ gathered many in support of three-year-old with terminal illness

A Northampton nursery hosted a festival for a “bubbly” three-year-old who was tragically diagnosed with a terminal illness, and the money raised will help her make special memories with loved ones.

Felicity received her brain tumour diagnosis in January and was devastatingly given a prognosis of just nine to 12 months.

She has been described as “strong, beautiful, clever and stubborn” and is the daughter of junior respiratory ward sister Tori Butler, who works at Northampton General Hospital.

To show their support, Little Learners Childcare – which is the nursery Felicity attends – hosted a festival for her on Saturday (February 24).

There was face painting, hair braiding, a bouncy castle, soft play, children’s entertainment and disco, a raffle and tombola.

When asked why it was so important for them to support Felicity and her family at this difficult time, nursery manager Vicky Satchell said: “The family has been with us for a couple of years now, so it’s close to home.”

Vicky shared that Felicity is a “really bubbly” little girl, who “loves getting messy and dressing up” – which is one of her favourite things to do.

Take a look at these 16 photos from Felicity’s Festival, in aid of helping the three-year-old make special memories with her loved ones…

1 . Felicity’s Festival, hosted by her nursery Little Learners Childcare All fundraising will help to relieve the financial strain for Felicity’s family at this difficult time, and enable them to make happy memories over the coming months. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

