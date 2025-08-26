IN PICTURES: Father honoured at charity football match hosted by loved ones in his memory

Tim Linford sadly passed away in April from an illness and the best man at his wedding, Danny Mackintosh, took the lead on this fundraiser in his memory.

Danny described Tim as a keen football follower, a cricket enthusiast and a lifelong season ticket holder at Coventry City Football Club.

Tim sadly lost his brother when he was younger and Danny said: “He never really got over it. He faced demons and mental health issues in his life.”

Though the mental health issues were separate from his unexpected and tragic passing, Danny wanted to honour Tim’s experiences by raising money for Mind in Northampton.

Tim’s passing has left a big hole in the lives of his loved ones, particularly his parents, three children and ex-wife, who he remained friends with until the end.

Ahead of the fundraiser, Tim’s 18-year-old daughter Lucie issued a tribute on behalf of her and her two siblings – 16-year-old James and 12-year-old Molly.

She said: “My dad was the strongest person I knew and navigating life without him has been the most heartaching and hardest thing me and my siblings have had to do.

“We love and miss him so much, and would give anything for another five minutes – but no time would have ever been enough. We love you dad.”

The charity football match was hosted on Sunday August 24 at Bugbrooke Football Club, with outside caterers Up In Smoke and live solo singer Tony Shaw in attendance.

The hope was to raise £5,000 and £4,255 has been reached so far. Those who took part in the match were people Tim played football alongside over the years and those he considered friends.

Take a look at these pictures from the charity football match hosted in memory of Tim Linford…

1 . Father-of-three Tim Linford was honoured at this charity football match The fundraiser was hosted on Sunday (August 24) at Bugbrooke Football Club and the hope was to raise £5,000 for mental health charity Mind. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Father-of-three Tim Linford was honoured at this charity football match The fundraiser was hosted on Sunday (August 24) at Bugbrooke Football Club and the hope was to raise £5,000 for mental health charity Mind. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Father-of-three Tim Linford was honoured at this charity football match The fundraiser was hosted on Sunday (August 24) at Bugbrooke Football Club and the hope was to raise £5,000 for mental health charity Mind. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Father-of-three Tim Linford was honoured at this charity football match The fundraiser was hosted on Sunday (August 24) at Bugbrooke Football Club and the hope was to raise £5,000 for mental health charity Mind. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales