IN PICTURES: Eleventh year of popular Sausage and Cider Festival went down a treat in Northampton

The event, which took place on Friday and Saturday (August 16 and 17), was held at Franklin’s Gardens and there were 30 artisan ciders for visitors to devour across the three sessions.

The food offering was curated by the town’s hottest street food event, Bite Street, and well-renowned vendors from across the county and beyond came together to make the weekend a success.

From handcrafted Lashford’s sausages flame-grilled in beer with crispy fried onions, to smash sausage burgers and traditional bratwurst and currywurst, the variety went down a storm.

Everything was set up in the support village at Franklin’s Gardens, located in Abbey Street, and there were live music sets from local acoustic acts over the course of the two days.

The sun was shining and the community certainly showed up to make the most of it – just look at these smiling faces.

Can you spot anyone you know in these 16 pictures from the Sausage and Cider Festival over the weekend?

1 . The eleventh annual Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival There were 30 artisan ciders and a range of delicious treats from well-renowned street food vendors for visitors to devour. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

