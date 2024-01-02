In pictures: Dozens of schoolchildren beam as they take part in Northampton nativity plays

Did your little one play a wise man or a shepherd? See if you can spot them below.

Nativity plays are one of the highlights of the Christmas calendar for many children… and their proud parents.

Whether it was the traditional Mary and Joseph story, or a more modern tale, many Northampton primary schools produced and performed nativities during the festive period.

Dozens of children donned costumes and memorised lines and songs to perform in front of beaming parents, grandparents, carers and loved ones.

Below is a collection of photos from nativity plays performed by Northampton schoolchildren for Christmas 2023.

1 . Northampton nativity plays 2023 Some of the Northampton nativity plays... Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Northampton nativity plays 2023 Little Houghton Primary School. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales