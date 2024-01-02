News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

In pictures: Dozens of schoolchildren beam as they take part in Northampton nativity plays

Did your little one play a wise man or a shepherd? See if you can spot them below.
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:57 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 10:58 GMT

Nativity plays are one of the highlights of the Christmas calendar for many children… and their proud parents.

Whether it was the traditional Mary and Joseph story, or a more modern tale, many Northampton primary schools produced and performed nativities during the festive period.

Dozens of children donned costumes and memorised lines and songs to perform in front of beaming parents, grandparents, carers and loved ones.

Below is a collection of photos from nativity plays performed by Northampton schoolchildren for Christmas 2023.

Some of the Northampton nativity plays...

1. Northampton nativity plays 2023

Some of the Northampton nativity plays... Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Little Houghton Primary School.

2. Northampton nativity plays 2023

Little Houghton Primary School. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Wootton Park School.

3. Northampton nativity plays 2023

Wootton Park School. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Mondrian and Signac Class at Hunsbury Park Primary School performed The Twinkly Nativity.

4. Northampton nativity plays 2023

Mondrian and Signac Class at Hunsbury Park Primary School performed The Twinkly Nativity. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page