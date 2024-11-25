In pictures: Dozens march in Northampton to 'Reclaim the Night' and end violence against women

Organised by Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, the event took place on Friday (November 22) and saw activists meet at Barry Road Co-op before making their way to the Market Square.

Women were joined by men and children, and many held with them banners and signs demanding action to end violence against women and girls.

A statement on the Rape Crisis website said: “Together we will take to the the streets to raise our collective voices against sexual violence and harassment. Our march and vigil marks the beginning of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.”

Below are photos taken on the Reclaim the Night march in Northampton.

Reclaim the Night 2024 The event took place in Northampton on Friday November 2024 and saw dozens of activists march for an end to violence against women and girls.

