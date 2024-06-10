IN PICTURES: Delapré Abbey’s first highly-anticipated food festival proved a success in Northampton

Set within the stunning grounds of the historic Abbey, the Delapré Food Festival was organised by the creators of Bite Street and Towcester Food Festival.

The “perfect celebration of artisan food and drink” promised to feature all the elements that made the Towcester equivalent so popular, with a bustling marketplace of more than 80 food and drink stalls from across the county.

There were hourly demonstrations from a variety of top local chefs, including the Abbey’s own Bart Polinski, James Peck and Hannah Dunne from Ember, and the town’s queen of Italian cuisine Carmela Sereno Hayes.

Attendees also participated in a number of tasting sessions and masterclasses, such as with Warner’s Gin, VineBud, cheese masterclasses with expert Shane Holland, and cocktail masterclasses from the Number 13 mixologists.

The outdoor street food market, curated by Bite Street, featured some of the best street food traders from across the region.

The festival was a fab day out for foodies and families alike, and offered hands-on cooking experiences for children.

Prior to the success of the event, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust CEO Richard Clinton said: “We want it to become an annual highlight in the county’s culinary calendar, showcasing our incredible food and drink scene.”

The event formed part of the Northamptonshire Food and Drink Week, a week-long celebration that took place from June 1 to 9.

Organised by Made in Northamptonshire and the Northamptonshire Tourism Business Network, this new initiative championed the best of our county’s people, places and producers.

Take a look at these 23 photos from a jam-packed weekend at the brand new Delapré Food Festival…

