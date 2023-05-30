IN PICTURES: Cyclists head for Amsterdam as cancer charity takes step closer to buying respite home

The ride is in aid of BacZac, a cancer charity established in memory of Zac Forskitt who passed away in 2016

A group of nine cyclists set off for Amsterdam on Saturday (May 27), bringing a Northampton charity one step closer to buying a respite home for cancer patients and their families.

The 450-mile journey began from the Old Northamptonians Association in Billing Road and the group are expected to arrive in Amsterdam by Wednesday (May 31).

The ride is in aid of BacZac, a cancer charity established in memory of Zac Forskitt – who sadly lost his life to a rare form of testicular cancer and rare subtype of acute myeloid leukaemia in 2016.

BacZac has the long term goal of buying a respite home for cancer patients and their families to use, as Zac’s family had a vital experience of respite following his funeral.

Zac’s father, Jason Forskitt, is one of the cyclists currently taking part in the challenge.

After setting off on Saturday morning, the group planned to ride through Epping, Folkestone, across the English Channel, Belgium and the Netherlands, before concluding their journey in Amsterdam where Zac took his last trip abroad before his diagnosis aged 20.

Since BacZac was established in 2017, the charity has raised a quarter of a million pounds and is now just two months away from finally being able to buy the respite home near Weymouth.

This has been a goal six years in the making and if the cycle challenge raises their ambitious £20,000 target, it will be a record-breaking amount.

You can still make a donation to the fundraiser here.

Take a look at the cyclists as they set off for Amsterdam in aid of BacZac…

