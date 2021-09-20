In pictures: Cycle4Cynthia returns in Northamptonshire as hundreds of riders take part

A huge fundraising event for a Northamptonshire hospice charity has made a return following a difficult year during the pandemic.

Cycle4Cynthia was held at Lamport Hall on Sunday (September 19) as hundreds of riders took part.

The event offered a 25 or 50 mile route taking in the county's countryside.

Last year, the fundraiser had to be held virtually due to the pandemic, which was a blow for the charity as it is the event that brings in the most funds.

Although the physical event made a return this year, Cynthia Spencer also offered a virtual event too.

This year is also the hospice's 45th year of providing a vital service to Northamptonshire, so participants were asked to raise as much sponsorship as possible.

Below is a collection of photos from the Cycle4Cynthia event.

