In pictures: Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay passes through Northampton

Nine “Northamptonshire champions” acted as Batonbearers on Northampton leg of the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay.

The Batonbearers carried the baton along the Northampton route on Sunday, July 10, starting at Marefair outside Sol Central and finishing at the Waterside University of Northampton campus.

Olympic badminton player Chloe Birch will be joining Jonathan Holmes, Joshua Lay, Rebecca Johnson.

Residents, councillors, Mayor Dennis Meredith and musicians were all on hand to mark the occasion.

Take a look at the pictures below of the baton relay.

Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay in Northampton The sunshine shone on Sunday, July 10 as the baton relay passed through town. Photo: www.danshootsweddings.co.uk

