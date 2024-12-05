IN PICTURES: Children’s play cafe and family venue ‘inundated with positivity’ and has been fully booked everyday

Titches Playroom, a premium play space with coffee bar, is now a visitor attraction at Whilton Locks Garden Village.

The aim was to provide children with a space to explore, learn and engage in meaningful play, while helping families find calm amongst the chaos of parenting.

Described as a playroom away from home, Titches offers open play, classes, seasonal events, parties, princess meets, baby club, breastfeeding support and yoga for the families of Northamptonshire and beyond.

Founder Hannah Adams said her vision was to create a “Montessori-inspired play cafe and family venue, providing a safe and stimulating environment”.

The quality wooden toys, role play areas and cosy corners are accompanied by a coffee bar, providing drinks and snacks while the little ones enjoy their time at Titches.

Hannah told the Chronicle & Echo: “The feedback and reviews have been amazing and so positive. People say it’s the most beautiful place they’ve ever seen and it was so needed. It has gone better than I ever thought it would.”

The founder said the response has made all the hard work worth it, and all her worries about starting a new business are completely gone.

“I didn’t expect to be fully booked everyday,” she continued. “It’s really rewarding to know people love it and most visitors are now repeat customers who come week after week.”

Hannah believes it is the calming and peaceful nature of the aesthetic that families like most.

“The second they walk through the door, they say all their worries disappear and it’s like a whole other world,” she continued. “That’s what I was going for.

“People say that when they bring their children, they are strangely well behaved – it could be the aesthetic of the venue and the toys.”

The founder encouraged any Northamptonshire families to book a place at Titches and said: “Come and try something a bit different, you won’t go back.”

For more information, visit Titches Playroom’s Facebook page here.

Take a look at these 10 photos of the popular Titches Playroom at Whilton Locks Garden Village…

1 . Titches Playroom joined Whilton Locks Garden Village in October The aim was to provide children with a space to explore, learn and engage in meaningful play, while helping families find calm amongst the chaos of parenting. Photo: Phoebe Gilder Photography Photo Sales

